Sudan: Ambassador Idris Suleiman Takes Over Position As Minister of International Cooperation

Khartoum — The new Minister of International Cooperation the Ambassador Idris Suleiman took over his position on Sunday from his predecessor Osman Ahmed Fadl Wash, in the presence of the State Ministers at the Ministry Sumaya O'kud and Hussein Al-Hindi.

Ambassador Idris Suleiman stressed the importance of the role of the ministry as the locomotive of socio-economic development in Sudan, pointing out that it is the gate of international cooperation to the outside world, referring to the significance of planning, follow-up and coordination, stressing the need to review the strategies and plans, stating that the change of Sudan external circumstances necessitates adaptation, keeping up and renewal.

The Minister called on the ministry's workers to cooperate, coordinate and work in a spirit of one team in order to enhance the ministry's performance and to achieve the country's progress and development.

For his part, the former minister praised the efforts of the ministry's staffs in achieving the ministry's goals and the steps taken to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), stressing the importance of establishing national indicators for sustainable development and the switch from emergency to development.

For her part, Sumaya O'kud stressed the importance of the role of the ministry in the development and external cooperation, praising the efforts of ministry employees, stressing that she will be a support and addition to the ministry

Al-Hindi pointed to the ministry's work in the fields of effective international cooperation through unified coordination to serve the country in terms of joining the World Trade Organization, the European Union and bilateral cooperation

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of International Cooperation Al-Tahir Suleiman Edam reviewed the activities of the ministry during the previous period, the efforts made in many files and in the transition from humanitarian to development aid, stressing the importance of aid coordination.

For his part, The Secretary-General of Sudan's Accession to the World Trade Organization Dr. Yassin Issa reviewed Sudan's efforts to join the WTO during the previous period, referring to the delivery of all documents of accession last week to the concerned parties, revealing that the meeting of the third working group will be in Geneva during the month of Ramadan, pointing to the formation of a committee on the reply to the questions of States and another committee with the Ministry of Justice in relation to the laws.