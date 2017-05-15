Sudan: Al-Basher - Sudan Hosts Almost 2 Millions and 200,000 Refugees

Doha — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has disclosed that Sudan hosts 2 million and 200, 000 of the refugees and asylum seekers from the neighboring countries and others, referring to the efforts being exerted by the country to help them.

Al-Basher who was addressing the 17th session of Doha Forum, in Sheraton Hotel, has underlined that Sudan is the first country to issue law for the organization of the refuge in 1984 in addition to, its contribution and wide participation in supporting and development of the laws and agreements to cope with the influxes of the refugees, referring to the Refuge Organization Law for 2014and the Human Trafficking Act for 2014.

Al-Basher said Sudan presented pioneering experiment for establishment of refugee's camps and their protection, adding that a number of voluntary repatriation and resettlement programs were being implemented in other countries.

The President thanked the State of Qatar for its contributions that led to Doha Peace Agreement concerning Darfur, calling on the international community to play greater role to end the refuge related- crisis that cause instability in some countries of the world.