15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Manufacturers Raise Alarm Over Substandard Drugs

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) has raised alarm over the disposal of substandard drugs in hinterlands owing to lack of concern by government authorities.

The Chairman, PMG-MAN Committee Forum, Mr. Biola Adebayo who disclosed this during a press conference to announce the 2017 forum (holding on the 25th of May in Abuja), stressed that the non-availability of quality drugs to suburb areas is due to the lack of concern by the major players in the health sector.

Adebayo said: "going by recent statistics released by some international organization including NAFDAC, sixty to seventy per cent circulating in this hinterlands are either substandard or outright fake because we have refused to go there and those who are there are very scanty and they are not under any form of regulation, therefore everybody now go there to do whatever they like.

"The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) hardly go there to go and see what medicine vendors in the hinterland are doing and we see all these people on motorbike taking products to all these villages. when people don't have access to quality, they are bound to buy what they see."

He said, there four major consideration in improving access to medicine,which includes; the quality of the medicine, availability, affordability and simplicity of administration. The committee advocate for improved medicine security, through local content patronage, noting that local manufacturing is the way to guarantee medicine sufficiency, security and affordability. The Chief Executive Officer, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq who are co-sponsor of the forum which holds on the 25th of May in Abuja stressed that the group specializes in bringing resources and techniques to support the health sector.

