Sudan: AOAD Director General Pledges to Work With Sudanese Ministry of Agriculture to Develop Agricultural Sector in Arab World

Khartoum — The Director-General of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) Prof. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al-Dekhairi Professor Ibrahim Adam El-Dekhairi has pledged to work together with the Sudanese Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in the Arab world.

The Director-General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development stressed, in a statement to (SUNA), AOAD concern with the implementation of the initiative of President Al-Bashir on the Arab Food Security in cooperation with the leaderships of agricultural action in Arab countries, particularly the officials in Sudan, pointing out that Sudan is capable to achieve this initiative for its multiple potentials in the agricultural field, revealing that the initiative has a strong legislative, regulatory and structural framework operating in homogeneity and seriousness.

Professor Al-Dekhairi stressed AOAD concern, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, with augmentation of production and productivity, revealing a number of initiatives to enhance Arab cooperation in accordance with the sustainable development strategical document, adding that it is an ambitious blueprint only requires spending acceleration, explaining that the new situation in Sudan represented by the National Reconciliation Government, the lifting of the US sanctions and the great rapprochement between the Sudan and the countries of the region, are the most important factors that will help implement the strategy of sustainable development in the Arab world.

According to the studies, the minister predicted that Sudan would contribute with about 35% of its products to the reduction of the bill of the Arab world of consumption goods, which is estimated at about 35 billion dollars, in addition to the implementation of the President's Initiative for Arab food security.