Ethiopia: Agency Striving to Produce Qualified Manpower

Federal Technical and Vocational Training Agency said that despite the gaps, it is striving to provide qualified professionals that go along with the nation's growing economy.

The Agency Occupational Standard Development and Assessment Director Hailemichael Asrat told journalists Thursday that unlike the previous year, a better performance has witnessed in this budget year.

According to him, the deep reform and other measures have contributed to the improvement of the performance.

The industrial sector needs skilled and qualified manpower. This can only be met by producing certified professionals, he said.

The Agency is doing its level best to fight any form of forged educational documents making use of knowledge assessment and digitized technology, he said.

According to him, technology based knowledge assessment has witnessed encouraging result in Tigray State and it will be implemented in other state as well.

South Nations,Nationalities and Peoples' State TVET Bureau Deputy Head Atnafu Asfaw told this report that TVETs are the foundations of developing country's economy According to him , trainers are selected based on the need of the states and the national demand. "The state is providing short and long term trainings while using all resources to create jobs to the youth."

Oromia State TVET Head Kassaye Abdissa said the Bureau together with other stakeholders are using the TVETs to provide skilled manpower to the industry and create jobs to graduates as well.