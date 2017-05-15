15 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: U.S. Maintains Zim HIV, Aids Funding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The United States government will maintain funding for HIV interventions to Zimbabwe regardless of its new administration, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jr has said.

Addressing journalists during a tour of the OK-PEPFAR First Street stage during the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) recently, Ambassador Thomas said international aid was not cut in the country's budget announced recently.

"We are very heartened that our Congress just passed the budget within the last few days and our President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funding is remaining constant," he said. "In fact, it will likely grow to almost $150 million next year.

"This means we are able to continue saving lives through PEPFAR as well as feed about 2,4 million people a day in Zimbabwe through other assistance programmes. International aid has not been affected. Congress did not cut international aid."

Ambassador Thomas' remarks followed fears by many that people depending on the US Government's support for either medication or food might suffer if President Donald Trump insisted on cutting international aid.

President Trump had indicated on several platforms his intention to cut his country's budget by $18 billion, suggesting cuts in social services to achieve the target.

Since 2006, PEPFAR has provided nearly $800 million to Zimbabwe for HIV interventions.

Over the past two years, PEPFAR's allocation of resources focused on achieving the greatest impact in a short space of time by focusing on geographic areas with the highest burden of the disease.

"These areas are home to at least 80 percent of Zimbabweans living with HIV and receive a comprehensive package of HIV services tailored by age, sex and risk for their populations," said Mark Troger, PEPFAR Zimbabwe coordinator.

Zimbabwe also benefits from the United States government through the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which is the largest contributor.

Over 700 000 of the estimated 1,2 million Zimbabweans living with HIV are supported by the Global Fund.

Majority of tuberculosis and malaria interventions in the country are also supported by the Global Fund.

Zimbabwe

Over 60% of Parents Fail to Pay School Fees

At least 62 percent of parents in Bulawayo have not paid their children's school fees and levies for the first term at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.