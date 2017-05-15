Ethiopia: Peace Journalism or Conflict?

opinion

A form of writing that tells people about things that really happened, but that they might not have known about already is journalism. Breaking news, Feature stories, Investigative stories: Stories that uncover information that few people knew, Opinion, Editorials, Columns: Signed articles that express the writer's reporting and his conclusions are several different forms of journalism while interviews, observation and documents are means of gathering information. Acquiring the facts, telling your readers where you got every bit of inform

ation written in your story, being honest about what you do not know are another aspects of good journalism. A good journalism starts the story with the most important thing that happened in the story that many called it "lead". It is the summarized part of the whole story in one sentence. In doing so, change, historical, empowerment, constructive, solution, mediator, development, war and peace are some forms of journalism being applied around the world. It would be good to explain war and peace journalism in this regard.

War journalism is journalism about conflict that has a value bias towards violence and violent groups. This usually leads audiences to overvalue violent responses to conflict and ignore non-violent alternatives that lead to killing of human life and distraction of environment. In connection to this air, soil, water pollution and climate changes will aggravate and accelerate the formation of global warming.

Drought, death of wild and domestic animals and less farming activities will occur. Lack of societal basic needs would disturb normal distribution of social services, education and health is another image of conflict and conflict journalism. At the final the consequences of conflict and conflict journalism primarily affects women and children at large. Really the shocking news we have been hearing in many countries are a consequences of conflict journalism. If so, why some groups prefer to use conflict journalism rather than using peace journalism?.

As to, journalism scholars presently peace journalism is now a globally distributed reform movement of reporters, academics and activists from Africa to the Antipodes. Academic courses are now being taught in the UK, Australia, USA, Mexico, South Africa, Costa Rica, Norway, Sweden and many others.

Peace Journalism is defined " when editors and reporters make choices - of what to report, and how to report it - that create opportunities for society at large to consider and value non-violent responses to conflict " ( Lynch and McGoldrick, 2005 ). Originally conceived by the eminent peace scholar, Johan Galtung, the Peace Journalism model is a source of practical options for journalists; a lead in to media monitoring for peace activists and offers a firm basis for drawing distinctions in content analysis by academic researchers. Peace journalism also shows backgrounds and contexts of conflicts; what hears from all sides; explores hidden agendas; highlights peace ideas and initiatives from anywhere at any time.

Now peace journalism is being practiced by many journalists, in many different places around the world, all the time. A peace journalist should avoid imprecise use of emotive words to describe what has happened to people. For instance, "Genocide" literally means the wiping-out of an entire people - in UN terminology today, the killing of more than half a million people, "Tragedy" is a form of drama, originally Greek, in which someone's fault or weakness ultimately proves his or her undoing, "Assassination" is the murder of a head of state, "Massacre" - the deliberate killing of people known to be unarmed and defenseless. All of them are showing us the death of human life, but the degree of bearing meaning and building as well as blacking name is not the same.

A peace journalist should avoid focusing exclusively on the human rights abuses, misdemeanors and wrongdoings of only one side. Instead of doing this, a peace journalist would try to name all wrongdoers and treat equally seriously allegations made by all sides in a conflict. Treating seriously does not mean taking at face value, but instead making equal efforts to establish whether any evidence exists to back them up, treating the victims with equal respect and the chances of finding and punishing the wrongdoers as being of equal importance. So it is better to use peace journalism rather than conflict to empower our generation's in the progress of cultural, historical, political and economical transformation and ensuring peace and security for all human kinds is our message.

When we see our country's context, Ethiopia has been implementing development journalism policy. The war and peace types of journalism could be included in the developmental journalism. War journalism had played pivotal starting from the imperial regime up to the current ruling party EPRDF.

Ethiopian media has been endeavoring in preaching peace, stability, democracy and rule of law for the wellbeing of the people and development of the nation. The mutual interest, territorial integration and cooperation among neighboring countries were prioritized by the developmental journalism of Ethiopia. Ethiopia believes and propagates through its print, electronic and online media that peace and stability would be massive for prosperity and economic integration in the Horn African region and beyond.

BY GEMECHU KEDIR