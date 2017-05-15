Zimbabwe: Hwange Misfire At Home Again

Hwange — Hwange have become toothless, in their backyard, and after another sterile show here yesterday, the coalminers had to settle for another frustrating draw.

Nation Dube's men have now clocked 360 minutes without a home goal.

It's not that the opportunities didn't present themselves and Mcqini Mpofu should have done better inside the first five minutes while visitors' Courage Dennias also wasted a good opportunity.

Triangle were also presented with a good chance in the 22nd minute when Denias was released by Brian Juwayeyi but he couldn't find a way past the 'keeper.

Russell Madamombe then tried his luck from range, 10 minutes before the break, with a blistering free-kick. The introduction of Justine Kaunda in the 53th minute injected life into the hosts but they could not find a way past a defence well marshalled by Guthrie Zhokinyu and Kudzai Chigwida. Hwange coach Nation Dube said he drew some positives from the match. Everything has a starting point and the boys did well with the point gained today as they now believe that it is possible to win at home. They played well only that we missed many chances," said Dube. Mangwiro said it was a point gained for his men away from home.

"It was a winnable game in my opinion as we created some decent chances but still I'm a happy with a point as we have now gone for four matches without a loss.

Teams

Hwange: T. Mvula: A. Banda; N. Chinyerere; H. Kaunda; C. Phiri; O. Moyo; C. Muleya; S. Gadzikwa (M. Ncube, 83rd min); A. Chuma; M. Mpofu(J. Kaunda, 53rd min); G. Zulu

Triangle: R. Mudimu; D. Dzvinyai; R. Mhlanga; K. Chigwida; G. Zhokinyu; B. Juwayeyi(N. Meson 66th min); D. Chirambamurivo; T. Huwa; R. Madamombe; J. Chivasa (L. Nhamo, 60th min); C. Dennias (B. Maglasi, 73th min)