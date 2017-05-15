15 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hwange Misfire At Home Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tobias Mandoreba

Hwange — Hwange have become toothless, in their backyard, and after another sterile show here yesterday, the coalminers had to settle for another frustrating draw.

Nation Dube's men have now clocked 360 minutes without a home goal.

It's not that the opportunities didn't present themselves and Mcqini Mpofu should have done better inside the first five minutes while visitors' Courage Dennias also wasted a good opportunity.

Triangle were also presented with a good chance in the 22nd minute when Denias was released by Brian Juwayeyi but he couldn't find a way past the 'keeper.

Russell Madamombe then tried his luck from range, 10 minutes before the break, with a blistering free-kick. The introduction of Justine Kaunda in the 53th minute injected life into the hosts but they could not find a way past a defence well marshalled by Guthrie Zhokinyu and Kudzai Chigwida. Hwange coach Nation Dube said he drew some positives from the match. Everything has a starting point and the boys did well with the point gained today as they now believe that it is possible to win at home. They played well only that we missed many chances," said Dube. Mangwiro said it was a point gained for his men away from home.

"It was a winnable game in my opinion as we created some decent chances but still I'm a happy with a point as we have now gone for four matches without a loss.

Teams

Hwange: T. Mvula: A. Banda; N. Chinyerere; H. Kaunda; C. Phiri; O. Moyo; C. Muleya; S. Gadzikwa (M. Ncube, 83rd min); A. Chuma; M. Mpofu(J. Kaunda, 53rd min); G. Zulu

Triangle: R. Mudimu; D. Dzvinyai; R. Mhlanga; K. Chigwida; G. Zhokinyu; B. Juwayeyi(N. Meson 66th min); D. Chirambamurivo; T. Huwa; R. Madamombe; J. Chivasa (L. Nhamo, 60th min); C. Dennias (B. Maglasi, 73th min)

Zimbabwe

Over 60% of Parents Fail to Pay School Fees

At least 62 percent of parents in Bulawayo have not paid their children's school fees and levies for the first term at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.