15 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Sells Hired Cars

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Chiware

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles worth $44 000 from a Gweru vehicle rental company before selling them in Zvishavane.

Kelvin Padzarandora (36) of No. 71 Musasa Avenue, Mufakose, Harare, appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing two counts of theft.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to May 29 for judgment.

Prosecutor Mr Kelvin Guvheya said on February 13, Padzarandora and an accomplice, Artwell Marufu, who is on the run, hired a Chevrolet Aveo from Carhub Vehicle rental.

Mr Guvheya said Padzarandora collected the Chevrolet Aveo worth $6 000 on February 25 to use for 13 days and returned three days later to hire an Isuzu KB250 worth $38 000. He sold both vehicles in Zvishavane.

"As the (first) vehicle was due, the accused person did not hand it over to the rental company, but instead he proceeded to Zvishavane where he sold it to Fernand Mutsuke for $2 200," said Mr Guvheya.

On February 28, Padzarandora allegedly went back to Carhub vehicle rental and hired an Isuzu KB250.

The court heard that on March 8 he proceeded to Zvishavane where he sold the vehicle to Charles Shava in a swap and top-up deal of $20 000.

"On March 10, the accused person went on to produce a fraudulently acquired registration book and further received $4 800 for the vehicle," said Mr Guvheya.

Zimbabwe

Over 60% of Parents Fail to Pay School Fees

At least 62 percent of parents in Bulawayo have not paid their children's school fees and levies for the first term at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.