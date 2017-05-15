Zimbabwe: Man Sells Hired Cars

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles worth $44 000 from a Gweru vehicle rental company before selling them in Zvishavane.

Kelvin Padzarandora (36) of No. 71 Musasa Avenue, Mufakose, Harare, appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing two counts of theft.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to May 29 for judgment.

Prosecutor Mr Kelvin Guvheya said on February 13, Padzarandora and an accomplice, Artwell Marufu, who is on the run, hired a Chevrolet Aveo from Carhub Vehicle rental.

Mr Guvheya said Padzarandora collected the Chevrolet Aveo worth $6 000 on February 25 to use for 13 days and returned three days later to hire an Isuzu KB250 worth $38 000. He sold both vehicles in Zvishavane.

"As the (first) vehicle was due, the accused person did not hand it over to the rental company, but instead he proceeded to Zvishavane where he sold it to Fernand Mutsuke for $2 200," said Mr Guvheya.

On February 28, Padzarandora allegedly went back to Carhub vehicle rental and hired an Isuzu KB250.

The court heard that on March 8 he proceeded to Zvishavane where he sold the vehicle to Charles Shava in a swap and top-up deal of $20 000.

"On March 10, the accused person went on to produce a fraudulently acquired registration book and further received $4 800 for the vehicle," said Mr Guvheya.