Nigeria: A\ibom CJ, JUSUN May Go to Court Over Shooting of Judiciary Staff

Uyo — The Acting Chief Judge (ACJ) of Akwa Ibom State and the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) may take legal action against the military over shooting of Judiciary staff in Uyo.

Mr. Godwin Udoaka, a staff og the judiciary was shot last week in Uyo by a soldier of the 2 Brigade (6 Division) Nigerian Army, Ibagwa, Sergeant Usman Tella, during a heated argument over right of way along Udo Umana road in the state capital.

It was gathered the victim, the chief driver at the Judiciary headquarters, Uyo, was allegedly stampeded to clear his bus from the road by a Hilux van belonging to WIZCHINO Engineering Limited, a Chinese firm constructing the Etinan-Onna road.

According to an eye witness, Effiong Gilbert, "there was a heated argument when the man failed to clear the road.

After the argument, the soldier pursued the bus and we heard he accosted the bus along Asutan Street, where he shot him, before they escaped", he explained.

"yes, they blocked him here and the soldier jumped down and shot at the man before quickly reversing the van and escaped", Eyo Akpan, a bar-tender along Asutan Street told reporters.

"Immediately after the shooting, one of the local boys here ran after the van and picked the registration number of the vehicle and the company inscription on the Hilux", he recalled.

Worried by the incident, the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham, who visited the victim at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), has vowed to pursue the case to the logical conclusion in the line of law.

He frowned at indiscriminate use of firearms by security agencies, wondering why a security official paid with public funds would instead turned the weapon at the defenseless civilian and vowed that he would stop at nothing to ensure justice prevails.

"We will ensure the culprit does escape the long arm of the law", the ACJ said, noting that the soldier's real intention was kill the victim, but for the intervention of God".

In the same vein, JUSUN, the judiciary union which the victim belongs, has said it would follow the due process of law to ensure justice was obtained for its member.