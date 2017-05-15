15 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Bring Corrupt Officials to Book'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Religious leaders and politicians have expressed concern over the protection given to "some thieves and corrupt officials" who are stealing public funds and stalling the development of the nation.

Addressing scores of people at Chishawasha Mission after a farewell mass held in honour of the late Retired Chief Justice and national hero Godfrey Chidyausiku on Friday, Roman Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori questioned how such individuals were escaping arrest when evidence against them was overwhelming.

Justice Chidyausiku was buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

Father Mukonori, through prayer, sought God's intervention to ensure that such unnamed bigwigs were brought to book.

"We have thieves moving among us scot-free when they have stolen from the Government," he said. "We hear 15-year- olds are being arrested for possessing three buckets of soil from Chiadzwa diamond fields, but the 50-year-olds who are committing more serious offences are walking scot-free.

"Godfrey (Chidyausiku) is now gone and we pray that he will ask God to intervene and ensure the corrupt elements are arrested. I am sending him with a message to God that 'Fide' (short for Fidelis) asks for his intervention in that respect. If I may ask, why are they not being arrested?

"Those thieves, who are stalling development by milking the Government, must be arrested. In Zimbabwe we want the truth to come out. We want the thieves to be sent to jail. They must be punished."

Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri and other service chiefs were present when the man of the cloth breathed fire over the issue.

Also present were Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, Defence Minister Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe MP Cde Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Cde Marble Chinomoma, Goromonzi legislator Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga, Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede, judges and other Government officials.

Prof Moyo has been in the courts accused of abusing funds from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.

Defence Minister Cde Sekeramayi weighed in: "Father Fidelis Mukonori's prayer that God removes thieves and others who are sabotaging the economy of the country should be accepted. That message from Father Mukonori should be an- swered."

Cde Nyamupinga said: "Those saboteurs mentioned by Father Mukonori are all over and they must surely be punished."

Scores of the late judge's friends, colleagues and relatives gathered at Chishawasha Mission for Justice Chidyausiku's farewell mass.

Zimbabwe

Over 60% of Parents Fail to Pay School Fees

At least 62 percent of parents in Bulawayo have not paid their children's school fees and levies for the first term at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.