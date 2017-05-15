Zimbabwe: Man Up for Extortion

A member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) was arrested on allegations of demanding $1 200 from a woman who needed police clearance to do charity work in Chinhoyi.

The woman, Sibusisiwe Marunda, is the country director of a non-governmental organisation called Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI), which promotes social services such as health and education for children.

Marunda wanted to start a project in Chinhoyi, which was meant to cater for disadvantaged children.

Her organisation had to be vetted first and Tauya Muzivi Mushangwe (34) who was the vetting officer, demanded $1 200 as a kick-back.

Mushangwe, who is stationed at Harare Central Police Station, appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza recently charged with extortion.

He is jointly charged with his friend and alleged accomplice Arnold Moses Ojesi (36).

The pair was released on $100 bail each with the State's consent and remanded to June 8.

Harare Lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bhamu is acting for the duo.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in March, Mushangwe was tasked to vet Marunda's organisation before she could start the project.