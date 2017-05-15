Nigeria: Army Refuses to Recall 30 'Wrongly' Retired Officers Despite NASS Intervention

Abuja — The authorities of the Nigerian Army (NA) has refused to recall 30 officers it wrongly dismissed from service two months after a resolution of the House of Representatives to that effect was convened to the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mannir Dan Ali (rtd) and the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai.

Thirty officers, out of which some are now deceased, had petitioned the House of Representatives in 2015 over alleged wrongful retirement from service by the Nigerian Army sometime in January, 2015.

However, the House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, after the adoption of the report of its Committee on Public Petitions at plenary presided over by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, which investigated the matter, passed a resolution calling on the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Army Staff to recall the retired Army officers with immediate effect for "lack of credible reason" to retire them prematurely by the Army.

Consequently, in a March 6, 2017 letter signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori, titled "Report of the Committee on Public Petitions on the Petition by Late Colonel Simon Daniel Gayya and Twenty-Nine (29) Others Against the Nigerian Army on the Alleged Wrongful Retirement from Service," the House conveyed its resolution to the concerned military authorities for information and "necessary action".

Investigations by LEADERSHIP revealed that both Dan Ali and Buratai got their copies of the House Resolution as their offices duly acknowledged the receipt of Sani-Omolori's separate letters to them.

Spokesman of the Army, Brigadier-General Sani Usman Kukasheka, did not respond to our reporter's call simply because he was wrongly addressed as a Colonel instead of General. All efforts to further speak with him proved abortive as he refused to pick his calls thereafter.