Namibia: Geingob to Attend AU Meeting On UN Reforms

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob is scheduled to attend the fourth consultative summit of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State on the Reform of the UN Security Council (C-10), in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, this week.

Namibia is a full member of the committee. The reform of the UN Security Council is predicated on five key elements, namely expansion of the council, extension of/or retaining veto power, regional representation, size and working methods, as well as the relationship between the council and the General Assembly.

Joint preparatory meetings of C-10 ministers of foreign affairs and the permanent representatives in New York and Addis Ababa will precede the summit, State House announced yesterday.

The outcomes of the summit of the 10 heads of state is expected to inform the 19th Report of the Committee of Ten (C10), which is envisaged to be submitted to the 29th ordinary summit of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, which is slated for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from July 8 to 9, 2017.

"Dr Peya Mushelanga, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and other senior government officials will accompany H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The President is expected back home on the evening of the 17th of May 2017," press secretary in the presidency, Albertus Aochamub announced.