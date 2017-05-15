Rundu — Residents of Hoha village in Kavango East Region were reeling in shock on Friday morning after a 25-year-old electrician was electrocuted and fell from an electrical pole he was repairing in the village.

The incident happened at around 11h00 on Friday.

The deceased was an employee of Ekodi Investment Company, contracted by Nored to do electrical maintenance work in the area. He he died while on duty doing maintenance work on a power line pole, after he was electrocuted and fell down from the pole, dying on the scene.

The deceased was identified as Johannes Gideon who hailed from Omuthiya in Oshikoto Region. His employers, Ekodi Investment Company, could not be reached for comment.