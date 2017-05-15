15 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Electrician Dies After Being Electrocuted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Muyamba

Rundu — Residents of Hoha village in Kavango East Region were reeling in shock on Friday morning after a 25-year-old electrician was electrocuted and fell from an electrical pole he was repairing in the village.

The incident happened at around 11h00 on Friday.

The deceased was an employee of Ekodi Investment Company, contracted by Nored to do electrical maintenance work in the area. He he died while on duty doing maintenance work on a power line pole, after he was electrocuted and fell down from the pole, dying on the scene.

The deceased was identified as Johannes Gideon who hailed from Omuthiya in Oshikoto Region. His employers, Ekodi Investment Company, could not be reached for comment.

Namibia

Hyena Terrorizes Livestock On Impalila

As human-wildlife conflict intensifies, some subsistence farmers living on Impalila Island have been living in fear due… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.