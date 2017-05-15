15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Urges Nigerians to Serve God, Humanity

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigerians to be more dedicated to the services of God and humanity.

Osinbajo gave the charge at the weekend during the funeral outing and thanksgiving service of the first Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Doctor Barnabas Sanyaolu Oloruntoba at the Second ECWA Church, Amilegbe, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Acting President noted that there was close relationship between service to God and service to humanity, saying that anyone who serves God well was directly or indirectly serving the humanity.

He described late Dr Barnabas as a man, who served God and humanity during his lifetime and also made significant contributions to national development, particularly in the agriculture sector.

In his remarks, Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, described late Dr Oloruntoba as a man who lived a life worthy of emulation and called on Nigerians to emulate the late agriculturist by "thinking more of what they can contribute to the growth and development of the nation."

In his sermon, Minister-in-charge of the Church, Dr Reverend John Owoeye, advised the congregation to live impactful life by preparing for death, saying that all mortals would taste death.

