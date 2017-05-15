Tanzania: Attackers Kill Former CCM Leader Charging, 'You Owe Us'

Police in Coast Region have confirmed the death of former Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary at Bungu ward, Alife Mtulia who was shot by unidentified people on Saturday night.

The Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Onesmo Lyanga, told the Daily News by phone yesterday that the attackers pounced at night just around 10:00hrs at Nyambunda village as the deceased was going to the bathroom, few distance from his house.

"Investigation is undergoing to establish the criminals involved to commit the killings of this former CCM leader. The killers left a death note that read: "We have killed him because he owes us," the RPC further intimated.

He said the body of the deceased is preserved to the Kibiti Health Centre pending for postmortem before burial arrangements.

The RPC has asked the public to cooperate with the police by sharing any information they may know about the incident to facilitate the investigation and the arrest of the wanted suspects.

There have been cases of the killings for the various local government leaders, police officers and other people at Kibiti area in the Coast Region, due to that the government is on the move to establish special police zone in Rufiji to curb the wave of brutal killings at the areas.