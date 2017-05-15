15 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Attackers Kill Former CCM Leader Charging, 'You Owe Us'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimmy Lwangili

Police in Coast Region have confirmed the death of former Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary at Bungu ward, Alife Mtulia who was shot by unidentified people on Saturday night.

The Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Onesmo Lyanga, told the Daily News by phone yesterday that the attackers pounced at night just around 10:00hrs at Nyambunda village as the deceased was going to the bathroom, few distance from his house.

"Investigation is undergoing to establish the criminals involved to commit the killings of this former CCM leader. The killers left a death note that read: "We have killed him because he owes us," the RPC further intimated.

He said the body of the deceased is preserved to the Kibiti Health Centre pending for postmortem before burial arrangements.

The RPC has asked the public to cooperate with the police by sharing any information they may know about the incident to facilitate the investigation and the arrest of the wanted suspects.

There have been cases of the killings for the various local government leaders, police officers and other people at Kibiti area in the Coast Region, due to that the government is on the move to establish special police zone in Rufiji to curb the wave of brutal killings at the areas.

Tanzania

Karatu School Bus Crash Survivors Flown to U.S.

Finally, the only three survivors of last week's school bus accident that claimed 35 lives were yesterday flown to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.