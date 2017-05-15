15 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sinoxolo Mafevuka Murder Case Postponed

The trial of the two cousins accused of raping and killing 19-year-old Sinoxolo Mafevuka in Khayelitsha was postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Judge Papier Tashwill postponed the case until Tuesday because the trial of Howard Oliver, accused of killing Franziska Blochliger, was scheduled to continue in the court room.

The cousins, who may not be named for their safety, stand accused of killing Mafevuka on March 2, 2016, and dumping her body in a communal ablution block in SST Block, Town Two.

A post-mortem confirmed that she had been strangled. Her naked body was found slumped over a toilet. Her clothes had been stuffed into the cistern. Water from the leaking toilet is believed to have washed any DNA evidence away.

Police claimed the two were angered by her leaving a Khayelitsha tavern with another man, while their cousin was making plans to marry her.

