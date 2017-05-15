Nigeria: PSN Donates Meningitis Drugs to Sokoto

Lagos — The national body of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has donated drugs (Inj. Ceftriaxone) to the Sokoto state government to help curb the scourge of meningitis epidemic in the state.

The PSN said the gesture was its contribution to the efforts in combating the scourge of meningitis.

"Pharmacists are for service to humanity," said Pharm. Ahmed I Yakasai, President, PSN in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Lagos on Sunday.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Balarabe Shehu, while receiving the drugs, thanked the group for the humanitarian gesture.