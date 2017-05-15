Namibia: Late Judge Mtambanengwe to Be Buried in Zimbabwe

Windhoek — Retired Zimbabwean-born veteran judge Simpson Mtambanengwe will be laid to rest next Saturday in his home country, his family said.

His eldest son Victor Mtambanengwe confirmed the arrangements to New Era over the weekend. Mtambanengwe, 85, who hailed from the Eastern Highlands in Mutare, a city in Zimbabwe, died in Windhoek last week Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Juliana Mtambanengwe, 73, eldest son Victor, 44, twin brothers Tendai and Taedza, 41, and ten grandchildren.

Victor said his family is still to decide where in Zimbabwe the burial will take place.

"What I am sure of right now is that he will be buried in Zimbabwe," he said.

Victor described his late father as being loving, principled and quiet by nature. He said his father, although a lawyer, did not like to argue but always stood firm by his convictions.

"My father loved his family and always made sure to help those in need," he said.

Mtambanengwe served as a judge of Namibia's High Court from 1994 to the end of 2006, acting chief justice of Namibia in 2003 and 2004, as acting ombudsman, and finally as an acting judge of appeal of the Supreme Court.

He also served as chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia and of the Public Office Bearers (Remuneration and Benefits) Commission, and chaired a commission of enquiry into Namibia's state health facilities.

Mtambanengwe was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe in 1986, and was seconded to the High Court of Namibia eight years later. He also served as chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for three years, from early 2010 to early 2013.

A memorial service will be held today at the Central Methodist Church at 18h00.