South Africa: Tricky Pool for Blitzboks At London Sevens

The pools and schedule for this weekend's final round of the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series have been announced.

South Africa - series winners and champions in Paris - are top seeds in a tricky Pool A alongside USA, Wales and Kenya. Pool B is topped by last year's London champions, Scotland, who will face France, Argentina and Russia on day one at Twickenham.In Pool C , New Zealand will play Fiji, Canada and Japan while in Pool D , hosts England will play Samoa, Australia and Spain.Following their win at the Paris Sevens, the Blitzboks have an unassailable lead in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

They will be crowned champions this weekend when the series concludes with the London Sevens at Twickenham.

Source: Sport24