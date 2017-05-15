15 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tricky Pool for Blitzboks At London Sevens

Tagged:

Related Topics

The pools and schedule for this weekend's final round of the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series have been announced.

South Africa - series winners and champions in Paris - are top seeds in a tricky Pool A alongside USA, Wales and Kenya. Pool B is topped by last year's London champions, Scotland, who will face France, Argentina and Russia on day one at Twickenham.In Pool C , New Zealand will play Fiji, Canada and Japan while in Pool D , hosts England will play Samoa, Australia and Spain.Following their win at the Paris Sevens, the Blitzboks have an unassailable lead in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

They will be crowned champions this weekend when the series concludes with the London Sevens at Twickenham.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Visa for All African Citizens to be Scrapped?

South Africa is working towards allowing all African citizens to enter the country without visas - but at first "trusted… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.