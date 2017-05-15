Nigeria: INEC Will Correct Past Mistakes - Nazif

Bauchi — Senator Sulaiman Nazif (APC, Bauchi North), has assured that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will, ahead of 2019, correct the mistakes committed in the past, in order to give Nigerians another credible election like that of 2015.

The senator, who is the new chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, ‎ stated this in an interview with journalists in Bauchi.

"We would make sure that all the problems encountered in the past are rectified; including controversies regarding the voters' register, where some people had registered but are yet to get their PVCs," he said.

Senator Nazif said though the 2015 elections had been adjudged to be fair and credible, "it has opened doors for incompetent individuals to be elected based on the popularity of President Muhammadu Buhari, and their incompetence has been exposed," he said.

Speaking on their alleged plan to leave the APC and team up with the former governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda and challenge Governor Mohammed Abubakar in 2019, Senator Nazif said none of the National Assembly members would leave the party for anybody.

"We will remain in APC and I am assuring you that we are getting stronger. We will make sure that the promise of justice and fairness we made to the electorate is fulfilled," he added.

But a chieftain of the APC in the state, Alhaji Armaya'u Yahaya, said Governor Abubakar will not be distracted.