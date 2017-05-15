South Africa: Police and Community Search Party Stumbles Upon Body of a Child in Bofors Circle Epping

press release

As part of an ongoing search for missing three year old girl from Elsies River, police and community volunteers discovered a body of a child in Bofors Circle in Epping 2 this afternoon. The three year old girl from Elsies River was reported missing last week on Thursday. SAPS Crime scene experts and a forensic pathologist were called to the scene. The body has been taken to the mortuary where further tests will be conducted to determine if the body is that of missing Courtney Pieters of Elsies River.

The provincial FCS Unit continues with the investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Captain Taylor on 082 522 1090.