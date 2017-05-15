Ethiopia: Aggressively Addressing Emerging States' Development Demand

Addressing the demand of people and nationalities for development and uplifting the livelihood of peoples could bring a huge return uprooting poverty from the nation's chronicles.

The Federal Constitution and the respective constitutions of sates have acknowledged and approved the right of nations and nationalities to exercise political power. In this regard, the nation has paved the right way.

The move has played quite a role in building confidence as well as assisting the efforts made to create one political economy. It as well has joined the minds and hearts of citizens. The pastoral community and ethnic groups of emerging states that were precluded from development-oriented activities have began to be beneficiaries. And the initiative of nations in capitalizing on various projects is bearing fruits speciality in creating development-appreciative and demanding community.

In this regard, with penitent development partners, the Ministry of Federal and Pastoral Development Affairs (MoFPDA) is mobilizing citizens in emerging states in addressing the demands.

The Ministry as well as respective States have registered, encouraging results in health, education, agriculture and villagization programme, which enhanced emerging states' performance in creating a demanding society.

Yes, the demand for development is huge. Each respective emerging State should work hard to address it. Development is instrumental in avoiding conflict among nations and nationalities.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education is working with penitent stakes to strengthen efforts in improving girls education and gender equality in emerging states in a bid to render all beneficiaries of fair economic growth. Federal Ministry of Education Gender Directorate Director Elisabeth Gesese notes that the Ministry is engaged in addressing challenges across the board. The ministry holds that investing on girls, among others, is a prerequisite for economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable human development.

According to Elisabeth, gender equality is a fundamental human right and a critical development issue. In this regard the Ministry is committed to advance gender equality across all sectors. Supporting women's and girls' empowerment are critical measures that can help to break the cycle of poverty.

"It is constitutional right and part and parcel of sustainable development, so all stakes should come forth placing prime focus on addressing gaps in empowering women. The final outcome should not reside on enrolling, but rather girls should complete in a productive manner," she noted. Certainly, if stakes join efforts of developmental thrust and keep the momentum, nation could solve the dearth in a short time possible.

The recorded result in this regard is commendable but the backlogs of work we have is huge .It should be addressed sooner in coordinated manner.

The operational structure of how to manage the burden with States Bureaus should be clear. Efforts to empower women are getting momentum in Afar, Ethiopian Somalia, Benshangul-Gumuz and Gambella emerging States. Enrolment of female students in general education, basic alternative education and higher education and leadership engagements is going well.

The respective Ministries should also follow suit in turning around fellow citizens in the emerging states as well as in creating favourable access to the health, education and infrastructural facilities.

Developing States also need to assert greater policy space to experiment with alternative strategies that structurally transform their economies, and benefit communities at the grass root.

We should go extra mile, getting out of the the business-as-usual box. Because it is crystal clear that many fellow citizens are still ailing. The House of Peoples' Representatives and the higher executive bodies should scale up the follow up with energy and enthusiasm of projects that are under way in the emerging states. The Board of Council should also check and balance as well correct half decent performance early.

The leadership of respective states should also bring first their community's interest but not personal or other foreign bodies wishes. Leadership should not backpedal. It rather needs streamline its activities with all pertinent stakes. Anchoring the value of peace and churning out skilled human power to the ascribable areas of demands of the public should be given impetus.

Last but not the least, since the major objective of GTP II is to serve as a spring board towards realizing the national vision of becoming a low middle-income country by 2025, through sustaining the rapid, broad-based and inclusive economic growth, which accelerates economic transformation and the journey towards the country's Renascence all must work towards that end. In this context, during the GTPII implementation period, effective public participation in a coordinated and structured manner at all levels is critical to ensure equitable development and to build a developmental political economy.