South Africa: Malamulele Police Search for Missing Person

The Police in Malamulele outside Giyani have embarked on a massive search for a missing person Vuhlari Makamu who went missing on the 08 May 2017.

It is alleged that the man was staying with his father as the mother is working in Gauteng. According to information he went missing following an alleged dispute with his father. He left his home and was not seen again.

After the matter was reported to the Police, an intensive search ensued until today with no success.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vuhlari Makamu may contact Malamulele Police Station at 082 729 0229 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.