Tanzania: Four Escape Hangman's Noose On Appeal

The Court of Appeal has acquitted four people, including a member of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), Damas Mponeja, who were sentenced to death by hanging for killing a houseboy, Mackdonald Wahenga, in a robbery incidence at Ukonga area.

Justices Mbarouk Mbarouk, Augustine Mwarija and Shaban Lila ruled in favour of Mponeja and his co-appellants, Joseph Mohamed, Michael Kalinga and Omari Danga, after allowing an appeal they had lodged to challenge the findings of the trial High Court. "We allow the appeal, quash the conviction (of the appellants) and set aside the sentence.

The appellants are to be set free forthwith unless held in prison for any other lawful cause," they declared in the judgment delivered recently.

During hearing of the appeal, seasoned advocate Jerome Msemwa and Aloyce Sekule defended the appellants, while the prosecution had the services of Senior State Attorney Neema Haule, assisted by State Attorney Yusuf Aboud, who had joined the defence counsel in opposing the High Court verdict.

In challenging the findings of the High Court, the appellants had advanced 15 grounds, notably the reliance by the trial judge in convicting them basing on retracted cautioned and repudiated statement by Mohamed, who is reported to have mentioned others to have taken part in the incidence.

The appellants had further stated that the trial judge erred in law and in fact by convicting them, relied on their statements while she failed to ascertain the credibility of the exhibits during the trial as she failed to ask the appellants whether they had any objection before being produced in court.

In their judgment, however, the justices of the appeals court agreed with the submissions of Mr Msemwa that the statements incriminating his clients were recorded outside the required period, in contravention of section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

As a result, they expunged such exhibits from the record. Having done so, the justices had this to say: "We are settled in our minds that there is no other cogent evidence on record on which the appellant's conviction could be based as rightly argued by counsel for the appellants and senior state attorney."

Facts of the case show that Rose Mnzava and Gabriel Mnzava are wife and husband, respectively, living in their own house situated At Kipunguni, Ukonga area. On February 19, 2007, at around 20.00hours, the two were watching television at the sitting room.

The couple's daughter Joy Mnzava was in her room, while Mackdonald Wahenga, the deceased, who was their houseboy was at the gate.

All of a sudden, a person entered into the sitting room and put them under arrest. Then three other people entered and ordered the couple to lie down.

Thereafter, the thugs demanded to be given money but they managed to go away with the wife's handbag containing several documents, mobile phones and 800 US dollars in cash.

The thugs proceeded to the bedroom, while the daughter in her room heard some noises at the verandah.

Two people got into her room, one armed with bush knife, while the other had a gun. One of the intruders slapped her down and while holding her by her shorts forced her to take them to her parent's bedroom.

They then proceeded to the sitting room whereat, upon arrival, he father shouted for help.

The bandits ran away and while being chased by the daughter and the houseboy, who was holding a hoe, a gunshot was heard.

It was later discovered that the houseboy had died. The issue was reported at Stakishari Police Station, where investigation was launched leading to the arrest of the appellants.