South Africa: Update On Vhulaudzi Missing Person Case

Joint intensive search operations lead to the recovery of a body of a missing person, Mavis Mabala. Her body was found hidden in the bushes outside Phadzima Village. The search operation was conducted around the clock until, through thorough investigation, the woman's body was found in the early hours of this morning.

The disappearance of the deceased resulted in the community of Phadzima Village venting their anger on the police and subsequently torching the Vhulaudzi police station and two police vehicles. The deceased's 30 year old boyfriend has been arrested on a charge of murder. He will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile the 21 people arrested for burning the Vhulaudzi police station and two police vehicles appeared in Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on charges of Public violence, Arson, Malicious Damage to Property and Illegal gathering. They were all denied bail and will again appear in the same court on 2017-06-21.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba again reiterated his call to members of the community to give the police the necessary space to operate and for the community to desist from engaging in acts of vigilantism. He concluded by commending all members who were involved in solving this case.

