15 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TCRA Warns Computer Users, Organisations Against Hackers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludovick Kazoka

Following reported incidents of widely spread computer malicious software, Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has advised computer users and organisations to report the instances to the National Computer Emergency Response Team (TZ-CERT).

The computer software, WannaCry Ransomware, had as of May 12, 2017 affected thousands of computers worldwide, infecting computer files.

TCRA Director General Engineer James Kilaba said in a statement in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that the Ransomware is a malicious software family that infects and prevents users from accessing their files or systems.

"It either prevents users by locking the system's screen or by encrypting the user's files. Successful hackers termed Ransom demand certain amount of money to realize infected files from your computer," the statement said.

However, Engineer Kilaba pointed out that after the ransom demand, the payment does not guarantee access to the infected files, advising the hacked computer users and organisations against paying the ransom.

He explained that the WannaCry Ransomware is infecting Windows based computers that have outdated and unpatched software specifically those with Microsoft Server Message Block 1.0 (SMBv1) vulnerability.

"The patch for this vulnerability was released by Microsoft earlier this year and users of Microsoft computers can secure their computers by installing the security patch," he observed.

Tanzania

Karatu School Bus Crash Survivors Flown to U.S.

Finally, the only three survivors of last week's school bus accident that claimed 35 lives were yesterday flown to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.