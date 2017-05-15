14 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Large Crowd Braves Rain to Listen to Zuma Speak At KZN Church Service

A large crowd has braved the rain and cold to attend a church service in Durban on Sunday, where President Jacob Zuma was expected to address the congregants.

The Abundant Life Church service was initially scheduled to take place at Durban City Hall where the president was expected to join at 14:00, however the event was later moved to People's Park Stadium.

Zuma arrived at the venue after 16:30 to loud cheers from the congregants.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the purpose of the service was to pray for "peace and prosperity".

The tent where the service was being held was packed, with most congregants wearing ANC regalia, including t-shirts bearing Zuma's face.

One congregant who did not want to be named said he was at the service to support the president "with the problems he is facing".

Congregants were singing "wenzeni uZuma?" (what has Zuma done [wrong]?) and "uZuma uyena inkokheli" (Zuma is the one who is the leader).

A speaker at the event told the crowd "Zuma is not going anywhere," and "down with courts who are interfering".

