Rwanda: Police Praise Gatsibo District's Crime-Free Village

Police have hailed efforts by Gatsibo District resident in combating lawlessness through collective efforts and using community policing in keeping their communities secure.

Police spokesperson Theos Badege, while addressing residents of Nyagihanga Sector shortly after a joint community exercise between Police and residents held in the framework of the forthcoming Police Week, said their team work and partnership was creating impact.

The exercise was meant to enlighten the residents on activities to be conducted during Police Week.

Nyagihanga is one of the beneficiaries of the Police Week social programmes where at least 120 households will be lit with home solar energy in the ongoing installation programme.

About 3000 households and 30 health centres will get solar energy, countrywide.

'Maturity in community policing'

Referring to Kagarama Village in Gitoki Sector in Gatsibo that has not recorded any crime since the beginning of the year, Badege said it reflected maturity in community policing.

"Where there's no Kanyanga and other psychotropic drinks, ideally, there will be no fighting. This is a clear model that defines responsible citizens, who understand their role in preventing crime," said Badege.

According to Kagarama Village head, Patrick Bimenyimana, residents chose to form 15 clusters comprised of at least 15 households to improve neighbourhood watch, identification of newcomers, and enable flow of information.

"By the end of the day, we know everyone in the village; we can easily tell who has relocated to or from our village and even the arrival of a newborn. This system binds us together to be an eye for each other," said Bimenyimana.

Vestine Mukayiranga, a resident, said clusters helped them to address cases of domestic violence where they identify, visit and resolve issues of couples in conflict.

According to Richard Gasana, the mayor for Gatsibo, the clustering has been effective in attending to issues faster.

"It is now easier to know whose child doesn't attend school, who is sick, and who requires community support," said the mayor.

Meanwhile, during the Umuganda exercise, Police and the residents also constructed latrines for the village.