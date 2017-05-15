Namibia: Woman Arrested for Brother's Killing

Rundu — A 34-year-old female suspect was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of her elder brother whom she allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday evening using a broken bottle.

It was reported that on Wednesday last week at about 19:39 at Makena village in Ndiyona District, in Kavango East Region, the suspect and the deceased were at a local liquor spot and the suspect appeared intoxicated.

A quarrel broke out after the now deceased brother allegedly asked his drunk sister to go home and get some rest. A fight then ensued, leading to the death of the brother who was stabbed with a broken bottle.

"She took an empty bottle, broke it and stabbed the deceased in the neck and he died on scene. The deceased was identified as Gellasius Mutighoma, 35, a resident of Makena village. He was a brother to the suspect," said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton.

"Just after she stabbed him she fled the scene and was on the run till Thursday morning when our members arrested her," he continued.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today. Bampton said investigations into the matter are in progress.