South Africa: Western Cape Police Find Body of Child in Epping

Western Cape police have found the body of an unidentified child in Cape Town on Saturday, spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk has confirmed.

Van Wyk told News24 that a body had been found in an open field close to Bofors Circle in Epping Industrial.

He could not confirm the identity, sex or age of the child, nor if it was the body of missing 3-year-old girl Courtney Pieters, as forensic pathologists were still examining the body.

Pieters was last seen on Thursday, May 4, at the corner of Milky Way and Grand Vue roads, Elsies River, a block away from her home.

Van Wyk said separately that around 200-400 police officers have assisted in the search for Pieters since Thursday, and had handed out flyers on Saturday.

Family spokesperson Celeste Adonis was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Source: News24