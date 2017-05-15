15 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Spyl Wants Geingob As Sole Party Candidate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek — The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has taken a decision to endorse President Hage Geingob as the sole candidate for the party presidency ahead of this year's elective congress.

It is not clear if any other party members would challenge for the position, which was contested by three candidates at the last congress in 2012.

Addressing the media on the outcome of the two-day central committee meeting held in the capital on Saturday, SPYL acting secretary Veikko Nekundi said this was done in order to preserve unity and continuity.

"We deliberated on the matter of election of the president of Swapo Party and we therefore endorse the maintenance of one centre of power in respect to the presidency," he said.

Nekundi said the meeting also proposed that the party should take measures to guide against divisive tendencies leading up to the congress, especially 'slates' politics.

He said the meeting further proposed that a task team be established to investigate leadership transition in other neighbouring countries.

The meeting also recommended the adoption of May 12 as an official holiday in Namibia, in order to acknowledge the contribution made by Founding President Sam Nujoma to the development and progress of the country, he said.

The meeting also took stock of the international relations work undertaken by the national executive committee (NEC), including its missions to Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Algeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and China.

"We also took note of the re-election of member of parliament Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana as the vice-president of Socialist International and therefore congratulated her for the extraordinary achievement."

Additionally, Nekundi applauded NEC for its social-economic upliftment programmes and initiatives that include donations of various items to some regions.

He further applauded the Office of the President, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, as well as the Ministry of Mines and Energy for the improved relationship between them and the youth wing.

Nekundi appealed to the government to engage with the South African government on the issue of that country's declining economic prospects that might have negative effects on Namibia's economy.

Namibia

Hyena Terrorizes Livestock On Impalila

As human-wildlife conflict intensifies, some subsistence farmers living on Impalila Island have been living in fear due… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.