15 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ndiringiye Dreams of Breaking Music Boundaries

By Sharon Kantengwa

Devis Ndiringiye is one of the popular music producers in Kigali. He's the man behind songs such as 'Revolution' featuring all Rwandan rappers, Mariya Yohanna's 'Ndabakumbura,' 'Uza mbabarire', as well as singer Dr Annely Uhorasenga's latest music album.

The 26-year-old, who is also an actor and filmmaker, started off at the age of 21 as a producer at Bridge Records before finally joining Top five Sai.

He acted in various films such as 'Ejo Heza', 'Umushibuka' and 'Umutima' before venturing into filmmaking and music production.

"For five years now my focus has been mainly on music production because this is where I see my future. It is not about the money even if I am benefiting financially. I'm passionate about my job. The beginning wasn't easy, but I undertook several courses in music production and filmmaking which helped me improve in my work," he says.

While Ndiringiye's work can be described as a struggle to gain ground in the emerging industry, he is optimistic about his future and believes that music production has no formula but is rather about creativity.

"Artistes' creativity is a contribution to the growth of the entertainment industry and we have to be ready to compete with anyone," he says.

This is the reason why he wants to compete with international musical producers.

"I don't see why local musicians have to work with Nigerians to produce their music. As producers, we ought to do more and take our work to the international level... with commitment and hard work we can break the boundaries," he says.

