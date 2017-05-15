Angola: Cuando Cubango - People Urged to Vote in Next Elections - Official

Menongue — The Deputy Governor for the Political and Social Affairs of the southern Cuando Cubango province, Pedro Camelo, asked the Secretariat of the Solidarity Movement of Angola (MOVANGOLA) to increase awareness of the importance of the vote in the general elections of August 23

The official made the request when speaking on Sunday at the inauguration ceremony of new members of the MOVANGOLA provincial secretariat, which is headed by Domingos Filipe.

Pedro Camelo said that it is necessary that this movement, within its social activities, should promote awareness and mobilization of citizens about the importance of elections, so that on 23 August, there will be greater adherence of citizens to the vote.

"We are in a very crucial phase, regardless of the conscience that each one has, it is never too much to appeal to the need of everyone to exercise the right to citizenship by participating in the elections", he stressed.

To him, it is necessary that in the course of the electoral process there is harmony, cohesion, solidarity and respect, aiming that the election may be conducted on the basis of peace and stability.

He recalled that democracy is a political dispute that has to be exercised at the polls.

Pedro Camelo pointed out that the destiny of any country entails the will of the citizens, which is expressed in the election, choosing the governance programme that meets their wishes.