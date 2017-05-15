South Africa: ANC Northern Cape Backs Ramaphosa for ANC Presidency

The ANC in the Northern Cape has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from President Jacob Zuma as leader of the party.

Newly elected secretary Deshi Nxanga read out the conference declaration on Saturday night, which said that when the party's succession battle opens, they will call for the tradition of the ANC deputy succeeding the president to be followed.

"Delegates unanimously agreed that when the debate is opened by NEC [National Executive Committee], the ANC Northern Cape... will insist on the adherence to the tradition that [the] deputy president should be elected as president when the current president's term comes to an end," Nxanga said

News24 understands that during a commission a delegate proposed that the conference openly declare support for Ramaphosa but this was censured since the NEC is yet to open the debate.

Following a debate they decided to water down the declaration, with a call for the tradition of the deputy being elected to continue.

The Northern Cape has become the first province to declare support for Ramaphosa during a conference.

Ramaphosa addressed the congress on Friday, calling for "one ANC slate", and rebuilding the organisation and its unity ahead of the December elective conference.

