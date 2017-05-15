Burundi: African 'Beyonce' Thrills Online Audience - VIDEO

A video of a girl singing a rendition of American award winning singer Beyonce’s hit, Halo , has wowed the online community.

The clip is taken in what looks like a classroom, where the girl sits on a chair and begins to sing the song from Beyonce’s 2008 album titled I Am Sasha Fierce .

The vocal prowess of the girl has prompted netizens to tag the singer, plus encouraging music producers to invest in her talent.

The video was actually uploaded on YouTube in 2015 and has received more than one million views.

Nairobi News has established that the girl in the video is of Burundi origin and goes by the name Audrey Iteriteka aka Beyonce.