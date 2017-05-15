East Africa: Kenya, Uganda Set for Kwibuka Cricket for Peace Tournament

Kenya and Uganda have confirmed they will participate in the 4th edition of the Kwibuka Cricket For Peace tournament scheduled for June 8-11 at the Kicukiro cricket ground, according to Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) Communications Officer, Jackson Nzayisenga.

The tournament is part of the events organised in memory of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Nzayisenga said: "Nigeria and Zambia wrote back to us excusing themselves because they will be participating in other competitions, while Namibia also confirmed this week that will not make it," he disclosed.

"That means that only Kenya and Uganda will take part in the competition. Uganda will bring two teams; Uganda A and Uganda B."

Last year, only Rwanda and Uganda participated in the third edition, playing five matches against each other. This year's edition runs from June 10-13 with 4 T20s and one 40 over game.