Rwanda: Kenya's Cece Sagini to Headline Kigali Jazz Junction

Of late, Kenyan artistes seem to be taking over the ever highly anticipated Kigali Jazz Junction. With their impressive performances, one could only wish for more from them.

Kenyan singer and songwriter Cece Sagini, real name Cecilia Sagini Kemunto, will be headlining the second edition (season four) of the Kigali Jazz Junction at the Kigali Serena Hotel on May 26.

The 25-year-old singer and songwriter will perform alongside local music band Nubian Gypsies who are expected to entertain jazz lovers with several songs at the show.

According to RG Consult, the company behind the Jazz Junction, local artiste Massamba Intore, who was expected to perform at this edition, could not make it.

Sagini began writing songs at the age of 11. In 2010, she enrolled for a one-year music programme in Kenya's Sauti Academy and thereafter begun to stage live concerts as well as recording in the studio.

Shortly after, she released her first single 'Sio Mwisho'. She burst onto the music scene through a collabo with Jimmy Gait in the song Appointment.

Her latest song 'Ensobosobo' talks about the richness of Kenya's Kisii culture.