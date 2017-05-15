Nigeria: Oyo State Government to Offer Free Medical Services

The Oyo State Government on Sunday said it would commence series of free medical services on Monday.

Mr Toye Arulogun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

He stated that "the Gov. Abiola Ajimobi Free Health Mission would hold across the six geo-political zones of the state, namely Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Oyo, Ibarapa and the two zones in Oke-Ogun."

Arulogun noted that the services were -- free surgeries, screening and treatment of high blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, family planning, HIV screening, immunisation and vitamin A for children under one year.

The commissioner said services would start at the Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu in Ibadan on May 15, as part of events to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Abiola Ajimobi Administration in Oyo State.

He explained that "the programme was borne out of the present administration's concern for the well-being of the people and to provide quality healthcare delivery."

He added that the free health mission for Ibadan zone would hold in Ibadan on May 15 and May 16 at Adeoyo Maternity Teaching hospital, Yemetu, while that of Ibarapa zone would hold on May 18 and May 19 at General Hospital, Eruwa.

Arulogun said Saki zone would hold at State Hospital Saki on May 22 and May 23, and move to General Hospital in Iseyin.

The commissioner stated that the free health services would hold at State Hospital, Oyo on May 30 and May 31, while the one for Ogbomoso zone would take place at State Hospital, Ogbomoso on June 1 and June 2.

He reiterated the state government's resolve to take medical services to every nook and cranny of the state to improve the health conditions of the people.

He announced that Gov. Ajimobi would soon unveil the recent two million dollars worth of medical equipment at the Cardiovascular Centre of the State Hospital, Adeoyo in Ibadan.

He added that the state government received the equipment from the U.S.