South Africa: Manyonga Leaps Into Diamond League Record Books

Star South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga has leapt into the records books, setting a new mark for a Diamond League event in Shanghai on Saturday.

Manyonga's 8.61m was also a world leading distance for 2017.

Chinese duo Gao Xinglong (8.22m) and Huang Changzhou (8.20m) completed the podium, but trailled in Manyonga's wake.

Manyonga's compatriots Rushwal Samaai (8.18m) finished fifth while Khotso Mokoena (7.95m) could do no better than eighth.

Earlier, LJ van Zyl finished second in the 400m hurdles behind American Bershawn Jackson.

