13 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Manyonga Leaps Into Diamond League Record Books

Tagged:

Related Topics

Star South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga has leapt into the records books, setting a new mark for a Diamond League event in Shanghai on Saturday.

Manyonga's 8.61m was also a world leading distance for 2017.

Chinese duo Gao Xinglong (8.22m) and Huang Changzhou (8.20m) completed the podium, but trailled in Manyonga's wake.

Manyonga's compatriots Rushwal Samaai (8.18m) finished fifth while Khotso Mokoena (7.95m) could do no better than eighth.

Earlier, LJ van Zyl finished second in the 400m hurdles behind American Bershawn Jackson.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Be Prepared for Dictatorship - Malema Warns About Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that if a Parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma succeeds, he… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.