13 May 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Ballot Verification Process Ongoing in Tlokweng

By Bopa

Tlokweng — Ballot boxes from all 35 polling stations are now at the Tlokweng Community Hall and the verification process is ongoing.

The counting process will follow thereafter to determine the new Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tlokweng Constituency.

The contest between Mr Elijah Katse of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Mr Masego Segokgo of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and independent candidate, Ms Shirley Segokgo follows the death of MP Same Bathobakae in November last year.

Polls opened at 6:30am and closed at 7pm and are said to have gone well without incident.

Results are expected late today or early Sunday morning.

Source: BOPA

Botswana

