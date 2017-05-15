Tanzania: Govt Schools Rehabilitation Programme Kicks Off

TANZANIA Education Authority (TEA) has contracted Corporation Sole Works Superintended and Consultant, NOSUTO Associates, to rehabilitate Nganza Girls Secondary School at a cost of 986.1m/-.

TEA Acting Director General, Ms Graceana Shirima, said that TEA in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is implementing a rehabilitation plan for 89 government old Secondary schools to be implemented in three phases.

"In this financial year 2016/2017 the authority is scheduled to rehabilitate 17 schools including Nganza Girls' Secondary School," said Ms Shirima.

She said that in the first phase TEA has allocated the mentioned amount to meet the expenses involved in the rehabilitation process, that will also involve construction of a canteen, Library, dormitories, toilets, electricity installation, water and sewerage infrastructure.

Ms Shirima said that rehabilitation exercise will take off after the project consultant mobilises all the materials required and it is expected that the work will be completed within four months. She added that the second phase will kick off immediately after funds were available.

In order to make the project a success, TEA has promised to collaborate with Mwanza City council's management and the school's leadership in a bid to have a smooth rehabilitation exercise.

"TEA realises that involvement of both Mwanza City (MCC) management and Nganza Secondary School's management is vital in bringing efficiency of this rehabilitation project exercise," said Ms Shirima.

TEA management has inculcated that close supervision by the Mwanza City is vital in various steps of rehabilitation as it will keep a close monitoring on the exercise and if anything goes wrong it will be a better position to take relevant measures.

The MCC 's Ag executive director, Mr Omary Kamata hailed the government initiatives through TEA since what is taking place regarding the rehabilitation plan will benefit MCC.

The NOSUTO Associates project Manager, Arch Thomas Kabugula said that one week for material mobilization that has been given to the contractor is quite enough because the school is closed and thus will have ample time to carry out activities smoothly.

The contractor, Selemina Rubanzibwa hailed TEA for nominating her company to carry out the project and promised to complete the work within the given time.

The Nganza Girl's Secondary School Board of Directors' Chairperson, Mr Christopher Gachuma, requested TEA to consider rehabilitation of the school hall which is currently in bad shape.

The Ngaza Acting headteacher, Mr Ferdinand Kakulilo also requested TEA to also assist the school to build staff houses.