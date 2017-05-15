Rwanda: RNOSC Sets Deadline for Federations to Submit Reports

All local sports federations have no option but to comply with their respective performance targets, according to the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC).

RNOSC president Valens Munyabagisha said all the national sports federations/associations are supposed to submit their performance contract reports by June 16.

"All sports bodies are supposed to submit them on an annual basis, the purpose is to make sure they work according to plan. If you have no set targets you don't know what you are doing and cant evaluate your work," he said.

"Those that will not comply will not receive any financial support either from RNOSC or the Ministry (of Sports and Culture)," he said.

He added: "They are supposed to hand them to the Ministry every January but we hope they submit by next month."

Two years ago, all legal sports federations signed performance contracts with the Ministry of Sports and Culture committing to develop sports and promote accountability.

"We use these contracts to gauge how the federations are running and check whether resources are being utilised effectively," Munyabagisha said.

He added that it also helps federations to keep focused on achieving their set goals.

Out of over 34 sports federations and associations operating in the country, 29 are legally registered.