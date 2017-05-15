15 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari - Presidency Dismisses Rumours of Worse Health

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — The Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour making the rounds that something unpleasant has happened to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rumour was rife Sunday night that President Muhammadu Buhari has been put on life support in London where he has gone to receive medical treatment.

But, Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the rumour "is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic." He maintained that nothing unpleasant has happened to the president.

"Baseless rumours are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari," Shehu said on Twitter.

"If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic."

"Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President. No cause for apprehension," he concluded.

Nigeria

'Nothing Unpleasant Has Happened' to Buhari - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and well, his spokesperson Garba Shehu clarified on Sunday night. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.