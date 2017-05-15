Nigeria: Kebbi Rainstorm Victims Get Relief Materials

Birnin Kebbi — The National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), has distributed relief materials to people who were made homeless by rainstorm in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Some of the items distributed included 200 bags of rice, beans, and maize each, 300 ceiling boards, nails, cement, treated mosquito nets, roofing sheets and blankets.

Over 800 houses were destroyed and 1,300 rendered homeless by rainstorm, which occurred in the community on Sunday last week.

While handing over the relief items to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi, the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Yinusa Mai-Hajja, said the materials were to reduce the sufferings of victims.

He said NEMA was worried about the frequency at which rainstorm had happened in some parts of the state, noting that it was well-equipped and ready to respond immediately to any disaster in any part of the country.

Governor Bagudu commended the agency over how it always responded to disaster in the state, noting that when the River Niger and River Rima overflowed their banks and washed away farms in 2010 and 2015, NEMA responded and supported the state.

The chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, in his assessment of damages done by the rainstorm at Maiyama, Ribah and Shengel in the Danko/Wasagu area of the state, said over 1,300 households had been displaced and more than 800 houses destroyed.