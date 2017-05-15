South Africa: Kings Prop Off the Hook

Southern Kings prop Ross Geldenhuys has escaped further sanction after appearing before a SANZAAR foul play review committee.

Geldenhuys was instructed to appear at the hearing after receiving his third yellow card of the Super Rugby season during his side's 35-32 win over the Sharks in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

The SANZAAR Judicial Rules in Section 8 of the Tournament Manual state:

6.1

A Player who has received three yellow cards or three Warnings (or any combination thereof) arising from matches in the same Super Rugby Competition shall be required to appear before the Foul Play Review Committee appointed for the Match during which he last offended. At the same time as notification of the details of his hearing pursuant to Rule 4.1, the Player shall be sent copies of the Match Officials' Reports in relation to each incident and be advised that the purpose of the hearing before the Foul Play Review Committee is to consider the circumstances in which each yellow card and/or Warning was imposed and determine whether any further penalty should be imposed on him by reason of his persistent foul play, or the matter referred to a full hearing, pursuant to Rule 7.

After the hearing, Geldenhuys was issued with no further sanction.

The SANZAAR foul play review committee of Nigel Hampton (chairperson), Stephen Hardy and Stefan Terblanche assessed the case.

In his finding, Hampton ruled the following:

"The foul play review committee conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence on all three incidents, including video and referee reports.

"With respect to sanction the foul play review committee deemed that no further sanction was appropriate due to the fact that both the second and the third yellow card offences were for technical offences, with the third card relating to repeated team infringements.

"The foul play review committee cautioned the player as to his repeat offending, but felt no further sanction needed to be applied in such circumstances. The player is free to resume playing."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

