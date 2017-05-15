15 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Death of Suspected Rhino Poacher Investigated

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Police in Saselamani outside Giyani are investigating the death of a 48-year-old suspected rhino poacher during a shoot-out incident which occurred yesterday, 14 May 2017, at Maritenga Block under Punda Malia in the Kruger National Park.

It is alleged that the deceased was shot to death by the rangers after four armed suspected rhino poachers were spotted inside the park and when they were confronted by the rangers, they ultimately started shooting and the rangers retaliated and in that process. One poacher was fatally shot and the other three suspects escaped and disappeared in the inner bushes.

The following items were recovered during this incident:

Two (2) rifles with ammunition

Four (4) bags full of pangas

knives and axes

A manhunt this other three (03) suspects is still continuing.

Police investigations are continuing.

South Africa

Be Prepared for Dictatorship - Malema Warns About Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that if a Parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma succeeds, he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.