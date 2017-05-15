South Africa: The Death of Suspected Rhino Poacher Investigated

press release

The Police in Saselamani outside Giyani are investigating the death of a 48-year-old suspected rhino poacher during a shoot-out incident which occurred yesterday, 14 May 2017, at Maritenga Block under Punda Malia in the Kruger National Park.

It is alleged that the deceased was shot to death by the rangers after four armed suspected rhino poachers were spotted inside the park and when they were confronted by the rangers, they ultimately started shooting and the rangers retaliated and in that process. One poacher was fatally shot and the other three suspects escaped and disappeared in the inner bushes.

The following items were recovered during this incident:

Two (2) rifles with ammunition

Four (4) bags full of pangas

knives and axes

A manhunt this other three (03) suspects is still continuing.

Police investigations are continuing.