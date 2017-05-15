Angola: Agriculture and Industrialization Top João Lourenço's Speech

Malanje — The promotion of agriculture and industry, food self-sufficiency, tourism, as well as the construction of monuments to honor national heroes dominated the intervention of the MPLA candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Saturday in Malanje.

In his public presentation as head of the MPLA's list to the general elections of August 23, in this region, João Lourenço paid tribute to the heroes of the resistance to colonial occupation and the national liberation struggle and promised to build monuments so that the history of Angola perpetuate.

He said that the Angolan people have lived in peace and harmony since April 4, 2002 and the country is in full development despite the universal crisis.

João Lourenço stated that the main current challenge is to promote the economic and social development of the country, stressing that there is still much to do to continue the work initiated by Presidents António Agostinho Neto and José Eduardo dos Santos.

He spoke of the need to increase the capacity of production and distribution of energy to contribute to the production of goods and announced that four new dams could be built.

He pledged special attention to private entrepreneurs to invest in agro-livestock farming, as well as to continue demining programs for farmers to work on secure land.

The party intends to give special attention to the transformation and industrialization of agricultural production, in order to meet the increased production and supply of food products produced in Angolan soil, and its flow to consumption centers in perfect conditions of hygiene.