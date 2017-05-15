Namibia: Three to Vie for Spyl Top Post

Windhoek — The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has announced it has nominated National Youth Council (NYC) executive chairman Mandela Kapere, NYC board member Epharim Nekongo and Mirjam Nghidipo as candidates for the youth wing's secretary position.

The three will battle it out during the league's congress slated for August.

The announcement was made by the SPYL acting secretary Veikko Nekundi on Saturday after the two-day SPYL central committee meeting held in the capital on Friday and Saturday.

The SPYL congress is scheduled to take place from August 24 to 27 in the Zambezi Region. New Era understands there are plans by some league members to approach the High Court to challenge the legality of the central committee meeting, which they say was not sanctioned by the league's national executive committee (NEC) as is required procedure.

Nekundi, who started acting as league secretary after Swapo refused to reinstate Elijah Ngurare in his position as secretary after a brief expulsion from the party, said those nominated to contest the deputy secretary position are Christine Haindaka, Tuyeni Kandume, Mogale Karimbue and Immanuel Shikongo.

He said at least 37 out of 47 members of the central committee were in attendance.

Furthermore, Nekundi said among other issues discussed at the meeting was the report from secretaries of various departments.

He said the central committee took note of the report of the secretaries of various departments, and it was resolved that the SPYL initiate a campaign to ensure there is 40 percent representation of young people in the leadership of Swapo, the government, foreign missions and public enterprises' boards of directors.

"We, as an organization, acknowledge that in the past the government has called on young Namibians to serve on the boards and make their contribution to the development of the country, and we would like to heed that call and affirm that there are many youth that are willing to serve," he said.

In this regard, he said, SPYL believes that mentoring and grooming young people are extremely important, as well as exposing them to various positions in Swapo structures, the government, foreign missions and SOE boards where they can pick up some leadership and corporate governance skills.

"It is thus crucial that the youth come forward and present themselves as active foot soldiers in the prosperity fight - and we should make our fair representation, and at least 40 percent of board members should be youth," he added.